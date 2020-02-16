‘Obaseki has performed beyond expectations of Edo people’

Kindly Share This Story:

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor and Chairman, Strategic Planning and Programme Management, Dr Uyi Oduwa-Malaka, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to the welfare and security of Edo people, noting that the state government will not relent on its mandate of building a total society that caters for the collective needs of all citizens.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Malaka said the governor has performed excellently in the first three years in office, delivering on his campaign promises beyond the expectations of Edo people.

According to her, from welfare and security, through education and healthcare, to infrastructure and industrialisation, the governor has performed exceedingly well and deserves the support of all Edo people to consolidate on his achievements.

Malaka noted that the Obaseki-led government remains committed to fixing roads, rebuilding schools, facilitating the expansion of existing businesses and ensuring a vibrant, boisterous state that all residents in the state will be proud to be associated with.

“We have delivered more than expectations. This is the third year of this government and the governor has already done so much for Edo people; we have gone beyond our quick wins, short term, medium-term and long-term projects and programmes. Specifically, we have gone beyond all medium-term projects in the state.

“We have delivered even beyond those things the governor had promised during his campaigns. We have a very modest man as a governor who doesn’t talk much about his achievements but they are everywhere. When we look back, we are confident that we are getting it right. And this government will not relent in improving the lives of ordinary Edo citizens.”

“This is a due process government, though Edo people call him ‘wake and see’ but behind there are so much of planning and thinking through every one of these projects. That is part of the reasons why we have not failed in delivering on any of them.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: