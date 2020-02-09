Obaro of Kabba: Kogi Gov’t to build modern palace for monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

The administration of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello is set to build a modern palace befitting of the stool of the Obaro of Kabba.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Salami Momodu Ozigi disclosed this when he paid an official visit to the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi in his palace.

Barr. Ozigi who said the traditional stool is held in high esteem by the present state government revealed that the noble project will be actualized even in the face of state limited resources.

The Commissioner said constructing an independent palace for the Obaro stool is long overdue; adding that Governor Yahaya Bello will soon do the needful.

Responding, Oba Solomon Owonoyi thanked the Commissioner for the visit and commended Governor Bello for correcting past injustices in the appointments of traditional rulers in Okun land.

He assured the government of the people’s support, while also appealing to the governor to upgrade deserving stools and fill up vacant ones in the area.

At the palace of the Maigari of Lokoja, the commissioner praised the royal father, Alhaji Muhammad Maikarfi III for maintaining peace in his domain.

He enjoined the Maigari to synergize with his ministry to consolidate on the existing peace for steady progress in the state.

The Maigari who prayed for the success of the present administration called on politicians to have the fear of Allah in the discharge of their duties to humanity.

The commissioner also paid a similar visit to the Ohimege-Igu of Kotokarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, where he lauded the hospitality of the people; saying it is worthy of emulation.

The Ohimege-Igu, who appreciated the visit advised Kogi indigenes to uphold their tribal affiliations as a bond in moving the state forward.

He prayed for the success of the Yahaya Bello-led administration, adding that he will always offer useful advises whenever contacted.

In his remarks at the palaces of the royal fathers, the state ALGON chairman, Alhaji Taofiq Isah thanked the traditional rulers for standing by Governor Yahaya Bello in the last governorship election.

Bar. Ozigi was accompanied to the Obaro’s palace by the twenty-one Local Government Administrators in the state.

VANGUARD

