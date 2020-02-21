Kindly Share This Story:

His Royal Majesty, HRM, Rilwan Akinolu, Oba of Lagos and others are set to witness the 100th edition of King’s College Inter-House Sports on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Director and Principal of King’s College, Lagos, Mr Andrew Agada, who confirmed the development in an email, stated: “Others include, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arch. Sommy S.T. Echono, Chairman, Sports connect consultancy Limited, Dr Kweku Adedayo Tandoh, Director, Basic and Secondary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja and Chairman, School-Based Management Committee, SBMC, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim.”

According to him, “Sports is important for the proper education of the youths and future leaders of the nation, which King’s College stands for. It inculcates the virtues of team spirit, emphasizes acceptance of rules and ensuring fairness for all.

“It keeps them fully occupied outside the classrooms and so they are less available for cultism and other negative activities, which may impair their progress. It is also an avenue for students to relax after a series of academic (brain) work, as the saying goes all work and no play makes jack a dull boy.

“Staff and students have been on their toes in the last four months in spite of the tight schedules occasioned by National competitions. Staff at different committee levels and even parents took it upon themselves with courage and determination to put the event of the 100th edition of the Inter-House sports together. We have extended invitation to some eminent Nigerians and even the old Boys of the College.”

Mr Agada stated: “Students in school learn to live together irrespective of tribe, religion, and diverse culture. Sport remains a unifying factor. Sports also give the training of the youth in leadership and National Unity. A nation whose youths are regularly occupied thinks less of cultism and other vices, which may impede national/personal progress.

“History had it that 1920 was a major milestone in the history of sports at King’s College. The years between 1920 and 1970 can be described as a Golden Era of Sports in King’s College. The student broke records in the school and the Country. The college was also instrumental to the establishment of Athletics Association in Nigeria in 1944.

“There were competitions in all four major sports i.e. Athletics, Cricket, Football and Hockey. However, the Inter-House Athletics competition was one of the biggest sporting events in the College Sporting Calendar. From this event, so many talents were discovered, nurtured and made to represent Nigeria, among whom are; late Alhaji Ak Amu, who in his lifetime occupied various important positions in the field of sports e.g. One time Director of Sports in the Old Bendel State and member of top management at the National Institute for Sports in Lagos State. Alhaji Femi Okunnu (SAN), another Old Boy represented the country in various athletics events.”

Mr Agada added: “The major problem is the lack of funds to provide equipment and upgrade the existing facilities to meet up with the ever-increasing population of the college. Inadequate human and material resources.

“Lack of space is another challenge coupled with the loaded curriculum. There is, therefore, need for government and other stakeholders like corporate bodies, captains of industries to come to the aid of many yet to be identified talented youths of Nigeria that are in our college.”

Vanguard

