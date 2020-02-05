OAU suspends another lecturer for sexually harassing teenage student

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife Osun state has suspended another lecturer, Monday Omo-Etan of the school’s distance learning centre for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old female student.

A statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju disclosed that the university authority also handed the tutor over to the police for investigation.

It added the institution would not condone any type of harassment against any member of its community.

Recently, Motunrayo, a student of the Department of International Relations of the university had accused Olabisi Olaleye of molesting her and failed her in a course for refusing to have sex with him.

The statement reads, “Less than three weeks after the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, expressed her zero-tolerance against sexual harassment by investigating and suspending a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr. Olabisi Olaleye, the University has suspended a staff of the University’s Centre for Distance Learning for sexually molesting 19 years old female student.

The University has also handed over the Tutor, Mr. Monday Omo – Etan, to the Police.

The Management has reinstated her commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices”.

