NYSC raises the alarm over cases of fake certificates

By Festus Ahon

THE Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Thursday, raised the alarm over the increase in certificate forgery cases.

Expressing worry over the number of Nigerians involved in fraudulent foreign degree certificates, he decried the level of harm such certificates could do to the socio-economic life of the country if the holders were inadvertently employed.

Ibrahim, who spoke during the 2020 Batch A pre-mobilisation workshop held in Asaba, Delta State, said the Corps has been able to apprehend many who present themselves for mobilisation with fake certificates.

He said that such development informed the theme of the workshop: “Effective stakeholders engagement for a seamless NYSC Mobilisation process.”

He said NYSC would continue to prosecute anybody found wanting over certificate forgery, urging parents to ensure that their wards, who studied overseas, apply for the compulsory the national service.

While declaring the workshop open, the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said the state would continue to support the scheme.

Okowa, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Youth, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyanga, commended the Director-General for his efforts in nipping the spate of fake certificates in the bud.

