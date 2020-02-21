NYSC offers free medical treatment to 1,000 in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has offered free medical treatment to 1,000 residents of Maikusidi community and environs in Wushishi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger.

Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday that the gesture was part of the NYSC quarterly initiative tagged “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was carried out in collaboration with Late Alhaji Muhammad Makusidi Global Foundation.

Ajayi said the outreach was part of the policy of the scheme to identify rural community in need of medical attention and rendering free health services to the people.

“We are here with our medical team to reach out to the community with treatment and giving out drugs to those who do not have access to qualitative health care services,’’ she said.

She commended the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi, for supporting the initiative.

Speaking, the commissioner, lauded the NYSC for the initiative targeted at rural dwellers to access health care services.

Makusidi promised to partner with relevant organisations to augment government efforts in providing quality health care services.

He, however, said that people with severe medical issues would be referred to the General Hospital in Wushishi and Minna General Hospital for free treatment.

In his remarks, Alhaji Danjuma Nalango, Chairman, Wushishi LGA, urged the people of the area to take advantage of the opportunity to access health care services.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Hassana Makusidi, commended the NYSC and foundation for mosquito nets freely distributed to them.

