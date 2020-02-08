NYPD cop busted for biting wife as she fought with his lover: police

Kindly Share This Story:

An off-duty NYPD cop was busted early Saturday for allegedly biting his wife as she brawled with his lover in the Bronx, police said.

Jose Prada was inside a Fordham apartment at about 3:30 a.m. when his wife got into a fight with another woman he was seeing, officials said. It was not immediately clear why the three were in the same apartment.

The officer tried to break up the brawl — and bit his wife on the hand during the scuffle, according to authorities.

Prada, 38, who makes $59,401 annually with the NYPD, online records show, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court

New York Post

