… launch and unveiling of “Back to School” project

By Chris Onuoha

Nigeria-Africa humanitarian organization, with reputable impact projects across Nigeria, especially in the educational sector, Ayo Michaelson Foundation will be officially hosting the launch ceremony and unveiling of a newest project, tagged “Back to School Project”. The launching and unveiling ceremony would be held at Transcorp Hilton on Tuesday February 2020.

Speaking with the host and convener of Ayo Michaelson Foundation, Her Majesty, Queen Ayo Michaelson, she assured Nigerians that her organization after the official launching and unveiling ceremony will boost efforts in ensuring better living standards and opportunities for the less and under privileged persons.

The ceremony will record the distinguished presence of key stakeholders in the humanitarian sector, government officials, development partners and other relevant institutions and personalities in Nigeria. The foundation is focused on creating a better world for the next generation, through its advancement initiatives and empowerment programs.

The Ayo Michaelson Foundation is however making provisional efforts already in helping children through education, healthcare, provision of food and nutritional assurances to the poor and the vulnerable across Nigeria. AMF is envisioned to give hope to the hopeless, create opportunity for development in rural areas and ensure that becomes a thing of the past in Nigeria.

With its mission to work tirelessly in promoting educational development for the underprivileged, by bridging the gap of Illiteracy in Nigeria and pursue sustainable development strategy for economic growth, the NGO will continue to focus on four key areas, including Education, Health, Empowerment and Mentorship.

The official launching will witness the presence of Humanitarian NGOs, noble personalities, captain of industries, honourable members and political office holders. Some of whom are Hon. Ned Nwoko, Hon. Shina Peller, Kwara First lady, Kogi First Lady and a host of other individuals.

