Nwankwo Kanu: Ighalo can fill Lukaku void at Man United

Kindly Share This Story:

Nwankwo Kanu has backed his Nigerian compatriot Odion Ighalo to be a success at Manchester United.

Due to an injury to Marcus Rashford, Ighalo has been brought in on loan from Shanghai Shenhua for the rest of the season.

ALSO READ: Mbaka denies alleged Bayelsa governorship prophesy

While the deal has received criticism, Kanu feels that former Watford man Ighalo possesses the qualities to spend a prolonged period at Old Trafford, acting as a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The ex-Arsenal frontman told Goal.com: “Yes he can replace him. If you watch him play, you’d find out that he is strong and can score goals.

“What he needs is the service. In this team, I am sure his game will improve because the team has great players. Despite playing in the Chinese league, Ighalo is not a player you would look down on and say he is not a good player.

ALSO READ: Head of Wuhan hospital dies of coronavirus

“I believe in him and I know he can deliver if given the chance. Bringing him to Old Trafford means that those in the club believe in his ability, and we have to respect that. I don’t think he will not disappoint because he will give them value for their money.”

Ighalo is expected to feature in the United squad for Monday night’s Premier League encounter at Chelsea.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: