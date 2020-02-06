Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island, VI branch in collaboration with Advanced School of Power, Oil and Gas , ASPOG Nigeria, is set to hold its annual Hybrid Power and Energy Masterclass Workshop this weekend, Saturday, 8 at the National Engineering Center, Engineering Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the secretary of NSE, VI branch, Chris Okwori, the masterclass workshop, is a national sustainable energy and power initiative aimed at using technical expertise to synergize locally viable renewable and conventional energy sources to solving power problems in Nigeria, particularly for Micro-Grid application for households, communities and industrial clusters.

His words:” Based on the visionary leadership of the Branch Chairman, Engr John Audu to produce technological innovation to solve local problems, we believe this training will among other things: Develop local cheap, clean and locally available energy resources such as solar, wind, micro-hydro, landfill gas and bioenergy resources for local household, rural communities and other offgrid supplied ;

To create awareness and enhance technical skills on Micro-Grid and embedded power system in order to unburden the already overstretched and grossly inefficient national grid that has continued to suffer ; frequent collapses; and To bring experts in the field together to brainstorm and build synergy on optimal energy management and solutions to catalyze local economic progress,” he said.

