NSCDC arrests quack health practitioner for allegedly killing girl, 3, in Lafia

Nasarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a quack medical practitioner for allegedly killing a three-year-old girl through illegal blood transfusion.

Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, state commandant of NSCDC paraded the 27 years-old suspect, Muddansir Idris at the state command in Lafia on Monday.

Mahmoud-Fari said the suspect was arrested from the Kofan-Sarkin-Power area of Lafia following report from the parents of the deceased on Friday, Jan. 31.

According to the commandant, the suspect had on the fateful day, transfused blood to the child at a medicine store in the area, which resulted to bleeding from all her body openings.

“Sensing danger, the suspect ran away and the baby was rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, where doctors tried frantically to save her life to no avail.

“We were able to trace and arrest the suspect and also seal the premises,” Mahmoud-Fari said.

He said investigation revealed that the suspect had no record of professional qualification to practice as a health personnel.

Mahmoud-Fari said the command was also on the trail of the blood donor, now at large.

The commandant said the suspect would be charged for culpable homicide as soon as investigation was concluded.

Meanwhile, the suspect claimed to be an environmental health officer currently studying at the School of Health Technology in Gboko, Benue state.

He told journalists that the child was brought his medicine store weak and pale, prompting him to transfuse blood.

He however, said there was complication during the process leading to the death of the child.

He expressed remorse over the incident and appealed for mercy, saying he had no intention of killing the child but trying to save her life.

