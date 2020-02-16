NPFL: Rangers to continue squad rotation in Akwa United clash

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of Sunday’s crunch tie between Enugu Rangers and Akwa United, assistant coach Mbwas Mangut has hinted that the side will continue rotation of players for matchday squad.

Mangut who spoke to www.npfl.ng ahead of Sunday’s match said the coaching staff are under obligation to rotate the squad because of the fixture congestion.

“We are under obligation to continue rotating the squad because the fixtures are coming thick and fast. “We need to rotate the players so that they remain in good shape and conditions,” Mangut continued.

The Rangers assistant coach also admitted that squad rotation could affect the team performance in some fixtures but insisted that it was an avenue to keep the squad happy and refreshed.

“Yes I admit that with the squad rotation we are going to struggle in some of our matches but I strongly believe it is also an avenue for some of the players on the fringe to impress and also keep the squad happy.”

Rangers are unbeaten in their last six matches in the NPFL and are currently 16th on the table with four outstanding matches but Mangut believes it is too early to tell whether the Flying Antelopes will be in the mix for the continental places.

“You know we started off the season very poorly and we are only recovering now. It’s a little early to say whether we will be title contenders or continental hopeful.

“What I can say for sure is that once we complete our outstanding matches we will have a clear reflection of where we want to be, come the end of the season,” Mangut said.

Following last weekend’s goalless draw to Akwa United in Uyo, Mbwas believes that it will be a better outing from both sides when they play each other in Enugu on Sunday.

“It was a tough match with both teams not wanting to lose. However, we must play to our strengths on Sunday and take the match to our opponents. I am optimistic that it will be a more entertaining performance from both sides,” he concluded.

