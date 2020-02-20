NPFL: Rangers edge Kano Pillars to return to winning ways

Kindly Share This Story:

Rangers returned to winning ways after defeating Kano Pillars 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from Chinonso Eziekwe.

The match which was a rescheduled Matchday 11 fixture turned out to be a highly physical encounter which saw little or no clear cut chances in the first half except for the 7th minute when David Ebuka of Kano Pillars capitalized on a defensive error by the Rangers defense but his shot was well wide

Rangers responded almost immediately as Israel Abia was clear on goal but his effort was saved by Joshua Enaholo of Pillars.

It ended goalless at halftime. However, it was a different story in the second half as both sides opened up play and created clear cut chances.

Abia thought he had put Rangers in front in the 61st minute after he put the ball into the back of the net but the flag was up for an offside.

Pillars should have gone ahead in the 65th minute through Rabiu Ali whose curling strike from outside the area was sailing into the net but for Rangers goalkeeper Japhet Opubo who parried the ball onto the post.

Pillars from then all were in control of the match and created clear cut chances but it was Rangers who scored against the run of play in the 75th minute.

Ifeanyi George went on a solo run dazzling past three players before setting up Chinonso Eziekwe who made no mistake in burying the ball into the net.

Salisu Yussuf, the Manager of Rangers International believed his players raised their game to foil Pillars mission to win.

‘I think today my players raised their game and I commend them. Kano Pillars came out to win and I must say they dominated some parts of the second half.

“However, that’s football. Sometimes you must not play well to win and today we did that. We will keep pushing till the season and keep improving”, said Yusuf.

For Ibrahim Musa, the Kano Pillars Coach, his side were unlucky in not finding the back of the post after dominating the game and creating chances.

“Today we were very unlucky. We should have been at least three goals up before they scored but unfortunately, we failed to take our chances.

“I think we have taken a lot positives from this match and going forward I think we will do better in subsequent matches”, Musa told www.npfl.ng.

