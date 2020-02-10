NPFL: Lobi Stars back on top with narrow 2-1 win over Wikki

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

The ding-dong affair at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football continued yesterday as Lobi Stars narrowly defeated Wikki Tourists 2-1 to return to the top of the table.

Two first-half goals by Utibe Archibong and Austin Ogunye had propelled Lobi to a 2-0 lead but Nasir Jibrin’s injury-time goal reduced the deficit as Lobi held on to scoop all three points at stake.

Lobi now have 35 points from 19 matches, two more than Plateau United. Rivers United are third on the table, all thanks to a 1-0 victory over Kwara United in Port Harcourt.

The Garden City side have 32 points in their kitty after 19 games played and they have Konan Ruffin N’Gouan to thank for their latest win, albeit coming from the penalty spot on 67 minutes

In Katsina, Katsina United defeated Warri Wolves 2-1, with goals from Joseph Atule on 45 minutes, Muhammad Gambo after 55 minutes while Charles Atshimene scored a 71st-minute penalty for the travelling team.

Jigawa Golden Stars pipped Nasarawa United 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, with the solitary strike coming from Ali Kalla after 45 minutes.

MFM produced a stunning performance to defeat former champions Kano Pillars 3-1 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, with goals coming from Adewole Adeniji and Clement Ogwu, who bagged a brace for the homers while Auwalu Ali scored Pillars’ lone goal after 34 minutes.

The Abia derby between Enyimba and Abia Warriors was filled with fireworks as the Aba Elephants [prevailed 2-01, with goals coming through Austin Oladapo, Stanley Dimgba while Okon Otop scored for Abia Warriors.

