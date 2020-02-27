NPFL: Kwara United’s Danbani wants to lift club with goals

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria Professional football League (NPFL) revelation of the season, Danbani Alao of Kwara United has declared that he is looking to help his club clinch one of the continental tickets at the end of the 2019/2020 season. It is an unlikely outcome for his side that has struggled since their metamorphosis from Delta Force to Kwara United earlier in the season.

The goal poacher made the boastful pitch while reacting to being named Player of the month for January by organizers of the League Blogers’ Award. Danbani netted three times in January to beat all-comers to the award.

His two goals at the Uyo International Stadium against Akwa United helped Kwara United to a 2-0 win away from home and also halted Akwa United’s run of six matches without a loss under Kennedy Boboye’s tutelage.

The striker also found the back of the net in his team’s 1-2 defeat away to Adamawa United, a game he opened the scoring before his team crumble to defeat.

“The aim to finish as top scorer is secondary to me.

Basically I want my goals to lift my team from their present position to a spot that guarantees continental football next season. That’s my aim but it’s one goal at time for me”, Danbani told www.npfl.ng.

The hitherto unheralded player has been impressive in his very first season in the topflight and has been penciled as one of the revelations of the season already.

” It’s a lot tougher than I was told and what I expected. I have been fortunate to have some of the best teammates and that has helped me settle quickly in the league. I’m still learning though and hopefully it will end in cheers for me and my team”.

