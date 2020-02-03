Kindly Share This Story:

Kano Pillars extended their unbeaten run to 13 after hitting Adamawa United twice on one of NPFL Matchday 18 fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Two free-kick goals saw Kano Pillars bag the maximum points on home soil.

Auwalu Ali broke the deadlock with just five minutes before half-time stoppage with a sublime free-kick that sent the home fans into a wild jubilation. Pillars went to the break with a slim lead.

On resumption, both teams had chances to have changed the scoreline of the first half but the two keepers were at their best not to let in any goal.

Nwagua Nyima could have doubled Pillars lead on 49 minutes but Adamawa United goalkeeper did brilliantly to save from an impossible angle.

The away team brought in Agbanyi Vershima in place of Muhammed Yusuf in a continued search for the equalizer.

However, it was Kano Pillars that found the back of the net from another freekick on 54 minutes, this time, Achibi who powered home a curling effort to give Pillars a comfortable lead

Victor Philemon of Adamawa United who was the star player in the field of play got injured on 70 minutes. The ever-busy player shook off the injury and continued to show why he was the centre of attention at the stadium.

The introduction of former Kano Pillars midfielder Ojebisi Adewale seemed to have tilted the scale in the midfield battle against the four-time NPFL champions but his effort did not yield any positives as Pillars defence line led by Emmanuel Anyanwu stood tall to keep the attack line of Adamawa United at bay.

Adamawa knocked and poked but could not break the resolute defence of Kano Pillars as the game ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts who are now unbeaten in their last 13 NPFL matches.

Auwali Ali who is presently the club’s leading goal scorer with five goals was voted the most valuable player of the match.

