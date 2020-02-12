NPFL: Enyimba coach Osho expects tough opposition from Wikki Tourists

Kindly Share This Story:

Enyimba play Wikki Tourists Wednesday afternoon in Aba in a rescheduled Matchday 11 fixture and the defending champions interim head coach, Fatai Osho is foreseeing a very tough opposition from the opponents now managed by his immediate past.

Osho who spoke to npfl.ng, believes that Wikki’s new head coach Usman Abd’Allah will do everything possible to make life difficult for Enyimba because he knows the team inside out.

‘It is going to be a very difficult match. He [Abd’Allah] knows the team very well. He lead this squad to the title last year and to the semi-final of the CAF Confederations Cup in 2018.

‘I am sure he will set up the team to make life difficult for us during the match’ Osho remarked.

On the prospect of facing his former boss, Osho said he was excited and also said he has nothing but respect for Usman Abd’Allah.

‘I am looking forward to coming up against my boss. I know you are surprised that I call him boss but that’s what it is. I learned a whole lot from him not only as a coach but as a person.

‘ I can tell you that we have nothing but respect for him. Yes it was not the sought of exit he expected but then it happens all the time in football. It should be an exciting match’

Enyimba were forced to three Substitutions during Sunday’s derby win to Abia Warriors because of injuries to Austin Oladapo, Stanley Okorom and Ifeanyi Anaemena.

Osho would not confirm whether the players will be available for Wednesday’s clash against Wikki Tourists but said a late decision will be made in consultation with the medical team.

‘For now I really don’t know whether these three players will feature. I think it’s a fifty-fifty chance.

‘We will consult with the players and also the medical team before deciding. Remember, we are also looking ahead at the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals too, so we will assess all our options properly.’ Osho told npfl.ng

Enyimba are currently 15th on the NPFL table, one point behind Wednesday’s opponents Wikki Tourist

