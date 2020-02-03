NPFL: Dakkada stay close to the summit after draw At Wikki

Kindly Share This Story:

Wikki Tourists and Dakkada FC played out a 1-1 draw in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Daniel had given Wikki Tourists the lead in the 68th minute but the hearts of Bauchi fans were broken after Femi Ajayi cancelled the lead with three minutes left.

It was a very entertaining game with box to box action and the visitors came close to scoring in the 9th minute when Ajayi’s header from Imoh Obot’s corner sliced the near post.

Wikki were shy in shooting on target. Their goalscorer Daniel twice fired off target including an overhead kick inside the box.

The visitors were however accurate. First, left full-back Obot overlapped after outpacing his opponent before his shot from a tight angle was saved.

Another chance came begging moments after the half-hour mark when Osimaga Duke’s header from a corner was saved.

The home team who were playing their fourth game under coach Usman Abd’Allah came close to ending the half on a high when captain Idris Mohammed Guda’s attempt from close range almost found the target after good work from Daniel.

While Dakkada were the better team in the first half, Wikki Tourists dominated the second half with scoring chances, which aside from the goal, they failed to make count.

In the 54th minute, Ajala Olushola combined with Idris Guda but the former’s shot was saved. Four minutes later a chance landed on Idris Guda who was enterprising but his shot went off target.

Abdullah brought in rookie Naseer Jibrin for Nafiu Kabuka who was making his home debut and the winger’s first contribution was connecting a corner which he shot off target.

At a moment Dakkada were left with ten men after Spencer Bassey picked a knock was receiving treatment outside the pitch, and their delay to replace him allowed the home team to use their numerical advantage to take the lead through Daniel who fired in a low shot, but the credit must go to Idris Guda who did all the work before squaring for the forward.

Bassey was replaced by Chukwuebuka Okeke and the visitors spent the closing periods of the game defending with more men in their half.

Dakkada were awarded a corner after Pius Ibrahim tipped over an attempt. Imo Obot’s corner located Femi Ajayi who nodded in the equalizer to silence the crowded Bauchi stadium.

The visitors held on to the 1-1 scoreline to become the best team on the road.

Though Abd’Allah is yet to lose a game since taking over as Wikki head coach, the draw represents huge points dropped especially with a trip to Makurdi where they will face title-contending Lobi Stars. Dakkada will play hosts to Plateau United.

