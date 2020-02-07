Breaking News
NPA expects 25 ships laden with petroleum products, food items

On 3:47 pm
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 25 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 7 to 25.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to the authority, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The ships, the publication said, contained petrol, containers, general cargo, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk salt and steel prods.

Meanwhile, the NPA said that 21 ships at the ports were waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, and fuel.

It said that 18 other ships were discharging bulk sugar, bulk wheat, steel prod, container, bulk salt, petrol, and general cargo.

vanguard

