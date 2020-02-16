Northern governors felicitate with El-Rufai at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Governors of the 19 States in the North have congratulated the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai on his 60th birthday celebration with a task on him to continue to use the opportunities available to him to shape policies and impact humanity.

The Governors under the auspice of the Northern Governors’ Forum who assured the celebrant that the body will continue to tap into his wealth of experience in finding solutions to the many challenges of the region and the nation at large, also commended him for providing the right environment for the Forum to operate seamlessly at its Headquarters located in Kaduna.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, “The Forum is joining the family, friends and associates of Governor el-Rufai to celebrate God’s grace upon his life because he has made tremendous impact in the journey to his golden age.

“Governor el-Rufai is a man who has passed through many challenges in life, but has equally demonstrated high degree of resilience, determination and character to achieve his goals. Your passion to serve with excellence is evident in how you have used the opportunities and challenges available to you to as Quantity Surveyor, DG BPE, Minister, Governor, as well as member of various bodies in public and private sectors to shape policies.

“We commend Governor el-Rufai for providing the right environment for the Forum to operate seamlessly at its Headquarters located in Kaduna, the body will continue to tap into his wealth of experience in finding solutions to the many challenges of the region and the nation at large.”

He prayed that “God will continue to uphold him and his family as he serve the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large with diligence, honesty, compassion and determination.”

Vanguard

