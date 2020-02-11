Kindly Share This Story:

…Accuses Buhari of not doing much to reconcile the duo

By Ibrahim Hassan

ELDERS from the North have disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the raging feud between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi.

The elders said Buhari was complacent over the misunderstanding between the governor and the emir.

President Buhari had said he would not interfere in the face-off between both personalities.

However, the elders, under the aegis of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, were in Kano in efforts to resolve the dispute.

Speaking in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna yesterday, spokesperson of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, observed that there were several ways of resolving the dispute but described as unfortunate President’s decision not to intervene in the face-off.

He said: “We, as elders from the North, were the first to be in Kano to find ways of resolving the matter. ‘While we were there, we suddenly heard that the President had set up his committee on the matter. We had gone far in this matter, but to our knowledge the President’s committee has not started work.”

Asked whether they had tried to advise the President over the crisis, Dr. Baba Ahmed said it was not possible because even the committee set up by the President was allegedly snubbed by him.

He said he would not talk over the matter, citing the constitution, the spokesman alleged.

READ ALSO:

However, the President’s aide, Malam Garba Shehu, told the BBC Hausa in an interview that his boss knows and respects the constitutional limitations between his office and that of a governor, the reason he did not interfere.

But Dr Ahmed insisted that there were many issues such as the raging Ganduje-Sanusi feud which the President could settle amicably without necessarily referring to the constitution.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: