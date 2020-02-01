Nollywood actress, Bolaji Ogunmola displays massive cleavage

Bolaji

Dark-skinned Nollywood actress, BolajiOgunmola has one physical body endowment which cannot be missed by anyone who comes in contact with her boobs. And she put on display so generously days ago on her Instagram page much to the delight of many of her colleagues who commented admirably.

She had captioned the post, “Brown skin magic” #loveyourself#

Highly endowed Bolaji Ogunmola is an up and coming actress who has everything going for her; the looks, voice, and charisma. Bolaji was part of the Next Movie Star Academy and since then, she has continued to pursue her passion for acting relentlessly.

Curiously, the actress may have been popular for talent and opulence of her mammary, but that’s not what she actually wished.

“I’m left-handed, I like light-skinned guys, very emotional, can’t date a poor man and would have preferred having a bigger butt,” she had told Vanguard in a past interview when asked to reveal some intimate stuff about herself.

