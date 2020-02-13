Noah Ark, others explore ways of improving reading culture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

The inability of Nigerian students to read or lack of reading culture among the youths have been described as the reason why the country is in a mess today. This is because reading is knowledge and knowledge they say is wealth.

These were the submission of scholars and experts during the public presentation of a new book written by an erudite writer, teacher, activist Ojewole Noah Gbenga titled Compendium of Reading Culture.

The event which was well attended afforded the guest the opportunity to contribute to the great debate on the revival of reading culture among our youths.

Speaking during the event, the author Ojewole Noah Gbenga, who is a teacher and founder of Noah Ark Reading Culture Concept said that the book, Compendium of Reading Culture is a collection of about four books in one that addresses the many challenges of youths.

Ojewole who stated that the project started ten years ago said that the essence of the book is to encourage Nigerian students to imbibe reading culture. When you look at Nigerian students, you discover that they are not reading again.

A lot of them are going to school to obtain certificates but there is a need to go to school to acquire knowledge and get a certificate too, when you get the two you will be able to bail yourself out a student.

On why the reading culture is low, the seasoned teacher opined that the major cause is the absence of public libraries, where are they?. Parents are not helping matters, they are supposed to build mini-libraries for their children, but instead of doing that they are busy building home video libraries and it is the same parents that will come back and complain that their children are not doing well in school.

He, however, advised students to dedicate their time to reading as nothing good comes easy. A scholar once said that “academic excellence is not a matter of chance but a matter of choice”. So if you want to succeed academically, you must build academic excellence by reading books.

He urged all to take the gospel of reading to all corners of the world as a reading nation is a wealthy nation.

On his part, Pastor Kolawole Owolabi, the publisher of the book who described reading as the key to a big house said that you need the key in order to enter the house.

“If you want to excel in life, you need to read, read not just for educational needs but to enlarge your coast. It is quite unfortunate that the present generation of youths does not want to be on their own, they scramble for the white-collar jobs which are not available. So they should read to create jobs”.

Contributing, Pastor Solomon who commended the author for the book said that the reading culture has been brought to a very low level hence the need to change. He even informed the audience that God, the owner of wisdom and knowledge believes in reading hence He instructed in Joshua 1:8 to read at all times. Even Jesus told his disciples in John 5:39 to search the scriptures and Apostle Paul told his son Timothy to study to show thyself approved. The book, according to him will sensitize and preach to all the importance of reading.

In his review, Mr. Isreal Odubola said that the 13 chapters book of three parts addresses key issues that affect reading and how to improve reading culture in Nigeria.

According to him, reading goes beyond passing exams, rather it helps one to get insight and information on key issues. Though many are not reading those that read do not have cause to regret it. He urged parents to encourage their children to read.

The event also witnessed the presence of human rights activist, Dr Joe Odumakin, president of Centre for change who delivered a heart-rending lecture.

