NOA embarks on disaster prevention sensitisation in Oyo

…urges residents to shun attitudes prone to fire outbreak

By Adeola Badru

THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised residents of Oyo State to do away with attitude, behaviours and practices that are prone to ignite fire outbreak in the state, just as the agency embarked on disaster prevention sensitisation.

The state Director of NOA, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, gave the advice at the weekend in Ibadan, during a sensitisation programme, organised for members of the public by the agency.

The programme, aimed at sensitising people on security, prevention of Lassa fever, coronavirus, drug abuse and vandalism of public property, had in attendance major stakeholders concerned with disaster prevention in the state.

The NOA boss noted that the onset of the dry season since late 2019 had brought about the unpleasant incidents of fire disasters in some communities in the state.

She called on residents of the state to be conscious and mindful of how they handled naked fire and all acts capable of resulting to fire outbreak.

Dosunmu also urged them not to see the issue of security of lives and property as solely the responsibility of security agencies and government, but as a collective responsibility.

She stressed the need for people to play complementary roles in order to further sustain and promote the effectiveness of the government’s security initiative.

According to her, the complementary efforts would also enhance the government’s determination to eradicate armed banditry, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, ritual killings and other related crimes in the state.

She advised the people of the state to provide timely, credible and accurate information and tips-off to security operatives on any suspicious movement and activities of strangers or suspected criminals.

On Lassa fever and coronavirus, Dosunmu implored Nigerians to take their personal hygiene with all the seriousness it deserved.

“We are advised by medical experts to clear the surroundings of our houses, exterminate rodents from our homes, cover our foodstuffs properly and stay off the eating of rats, bats and snakes,” she stated.

The NOA director further alerted the general public on the activities of some unpatriotic individuals vandalising the dual railway recently constructed by the Federal Government.

“It was reported that hoodlums and thieves have started unscrewing and stealing the bolts and nuts holding the rail lines, thereby endangering the lives of train passengers,” she said.

Dosunmu urged patriotic Nigerians not to hesitate to report such vandals and criminals whenever they were seen, saying “it is our duty as citizens to protect public infrastructure from being vandalised.

Representatives of the State Fire Service, Department of State Security, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency sensitised the participants at the programme, while the participants included community leaders, traders, artisans and students.

