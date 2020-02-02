No single case of Lassa fever in Ekiti —Health Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti state government on Thursday declared that there’s no confirmed single case of Lassa fever in the state, emphasising there is no cause for panic, as the state has put in place measures to tackle the disease anytime it surfaces.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services in Ekiti State Dr Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade stated this in Ado-Ekiti while addressing newsmen on the preparedness of the State in fighting Lassa Fever which had reportedly hit neighbouring states of Ondo, Osun and Kogi recently.

Dr Yaya-Kolade -Kolade stated that all Primary Health facilities, Specialist and General Hospitals, University Teaching Hospital as well as the Federal Teaching Hospital across the state have been sensitized and adequately prepared to tackle Lassa Fever.

“We are doing a lot of sensitisation and education for food handlers, storekeepers, and all residents on Radio, Television and in all our health facilities across the state,” she stated.

The Commissioner disclosed that Lassa fever was contagious and could be contacted through rat or contact from someone who has been infected.

“The transmission could be through rats which are the vectors carrying it or through infected human”. She said.

Dr. Yaya-Kolade appealed to Ekiti residents to make personal hygiene their lifestyle adding that they should engage in consistence and regular hand washing, cover their foodstuff especially garri properly and refrain from bush burning.

“Cover your garri very well, ensure that the production process is done hygienically, clean your environment to avoid breeding of rats, be cautious of contact with corps you don’t know its cause”. The commissioner cautioned

She said that the Oba Adejuyigbe General hospital has been dedicated as quarantine centre for any confirmed case of Lassa Fever in Ekiti state.

Earlier in his contributions, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on public health Dr.Jimlas Ogunsakin disclosed that the incubation period for Lassa fever was between 2 to 21 days and that any suspect should be screened adequately.

Dr Ogunsakin noted that the symptoms of Lassa fever include high temperature, headache, vomiting, and hitching of the body.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: