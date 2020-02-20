No Nigerian among 29 foreigners infected by coronavirus in China

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chinese government said on Thursday no Nigerian was among the 29 foreign citizens infected with Coronavirus in the South East Asian nation.

The government said two of the victims are dead and nine quarantined.

It said 18 persons had recovered and discharged from the hospital.

The Chinese embassy said in Abuja that 12 out of 31 provinces on the Chinese mainland have not recorded new daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The government said: “As of February 19, the National Health Commission had received 74,576 reports of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, including 2,118 deaths and 16,155 patients cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 4,922 suspected cases.

“So far, 126,363 persons are now under medical observation having been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. Also, 29 foreign citizens in China have been infected. Among them, 18 had recovered and were discharged from hospital, two died and nine are still under quarantine. No Nigerian is infected.”

