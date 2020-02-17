Breaking News
Translate

No man belongs to one woman alone – Onyi Odimegwu

On 9:46 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

There are many sides to St. Valentine’s Day celebration. Like one actress recently aptly puts it, there are victims of St. Valentine’s Day, which according to her, are mostly married people and lovers.

She said the day is not actually seen by most to celebrate the one in their lives but a quickie with a love conquest or a crush that needs convincing. Thinking along same line is another Nollywood actress, Onyi Odimegwu Obodoechina, known as Delaposh on Instagram.

In her post some days before Valentine’s day, she reveals what she wants for the day and what others should really be mindful of.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels postpones launch of magazine

“Some people have started receiving Val’s gifts. Please, don’t send me flowers, cards or forwarded message to avoid embarrassment. At least send me G-string if you don’t know what to send, it’s better than audio gift,” she said.

Then probably giving a hint she doesn’t give a damn from what source her gift may materialize from, she added, “No man belongs to one woman alone. You can’t be good enough for everyone but you will always be the best for the one who deserves you. Remove expectations from people and you will remove their power from hurting your feelings.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!