No Jamb Staff Was Kidnapped In Kogi – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – The Nigeria police has refuted the clams that staffers of the Joint Matriculate lagoons Board were kidnnaped in Kogi state fortnight ago, said on the contrary those kidnnaped were business men.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, William Aya said those kidnnaped businessmen had secured their release.

Aya made this known on Tuesday in Lokoja in a press statement mada available to vanguard newspaper.

READ ALSO:

The statement read apart, “It would be recalled that on 17/02/2020, some unknown armed men kidnapped some persons who were on a business trip to Abuja along Obajana-Kabba road whom were mistaken to be JAMB staff.

“The victims were released yesterday 24/02/2020. Further investigation revealed that the victims are businessmen who were on business trip to Abuja and not JAMB staff as earlier reported. They were debriefed at the station and rejoined their families.

“Furthermore, the NSCDC personnel whom were kidnapped on 20/02/2020 also regained their freedom and rejoined their families.

“Consequently, the Command wish to state that, it was a mistaken identity as the victims are not staff of JAMB, but businessmen on a business trip.”

Kindly Share This Story: