Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents: Schools, Banks, shops shut in Umuahia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor – Umuahia

Schools and Banks were today shut as the burial of Eze Isreal Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally; parents of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafrans, IPOB, holds in Umuahia.

A large crowd of people was observed at the Kanu family house preparing for the ceremony.

Some suspected supporters of the IPOB were seen chanting songs were also observed along Factory road leading to the family house.

No security personnel was sighted in the However, a police van was stationed at the Factory road junction. The security post has been there since the operation python dance exercise in 2017.

Among the early callers at the church service for the burial was the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

In an interview with Vanguard, Leader of the Movement for the Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said pro Biafrans groups had come to pay their last respect to Eze Kanu and his wife.

He blamed the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr.Ene Okon, for the tension over the burial and assured that the event would be peaceful.

In his words,”We are here to pay our last respect to Nnamdi Kanu’s parents, Eze Isreal Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally. It is a traditional burial, not a Biafra activity. You can see that everywhere is peaceful. I blame the Commissioner of Police, Abia State for the tension over the burial. But we assure that there will be no problem.”

