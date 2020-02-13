Nnamdi Kanu accuses police, DSS of removing CCTV cameras mounted in his hometown

Kindly Share This Story:

…says 36 other well-concealed ones are there to capture events.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday alleged that the Abia State Police Command in collaboration with the Department of State Services, DSS, has removed two CCTV cameras installed around his hometown.

The IPOB leader, however, stated that although the security agents have succeeded in removing two CCTV cameras installed, around his hometown, that there are 36 others well concealed to capture events on the area.

Mazi Kanu on a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard through IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the CCTV cameras were installed in and around his hometown to pre-empt and record any terror attack by the Nigerian Army and Police as was the case in September 2017.

Mazi Kanu, wondered why the Police and the DSS will remove and destroy CCTV cameras installed in private houses if they have nothing to hide, saying that there are other concealed ones to capture any sinister actions of the security agent.

“Let it be known that Abia State Police under the command of Ene Okon, in collaboration with DSS, have proceeded to remove two CCTV cameras installed in and around my hometown to pre-empt and record any terror attack by the Nigerian Army & Police as was the case in September 2017.

“The entire civilised world must ask the regime in Aso Rock and Abia State Police Commissioner Mr Ene Okon why they are destroying CCTV cameras on private properties in my village if they have no nothing to hide.

“So far they succeeded in destroying two cameras, but I wish to assure them there are 36 other well-concealed cameras recording and relaying in real time their activities in and around my home.”

The IPOB leader said he decided to place the world on notice on the activities of the Police and the DSS, before the enemies of IPOB, starts misinforming the media about the false and imaginary clash between security forces and IPOB.

“It has become very imperative that we disclose this information before newsmen in Nigeria start reporting their usual ‘clash between security forces and IPOB’ when in actual fact its the Nigeria government.

“Let it be known that Nigerian Army and police are in Afaraukwu right now actively looking for trouble and seeking to provoke a peace-loving and law-abiding people.

“It is the responsibility of Her Britannic Majesty’s government through the British High Commissioner in Abuja to call the Nigerian Army and police to order. They have started in their usual provocative manner, let no one say they were not warned.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: