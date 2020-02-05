Nnamani plans to leave indelible legacies in Nkanu West L.G.A

Kindly Share This Story:

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Nkanu West LG, Hon. Sunday H. Nnamani has hit the ground running with superlative projects in the offing.

Prior to his appointment, Nnamani who is known for his humanitarian gestures vowed to put smiles on the faces of his people with developmental and life changing projects.

Speaking shortly after handover ceremony at Agbani, the Council Headquarters, Hon. Nnamani said that he is in a haste to leave indelible legacies adding that he wants to show capacity to the world that he can transform Nkanu West LG with developmental projects that would directly affect the lives of the people.

Hon. Nnamani who has already moved machines and materials to the site said he wants to construct a State – of – The – Art Legislative Chambers.

This building if completed would house hallowed Chambers, Offices and conveniences.

The Council boss said although his tenure is short, he expressed hope of doing appreciable projects before leaving office.

Hon.Nnamani thanked governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for finding him worthy to serve his people in such capacity, promising to do his best to make the Governor proud and also better the lots of the council area.

He called on all good spirited individuals, stakeholders, opinion leaders and party faithful to give him their maximum support and equally pray for a successful tenure that would out smiles on the faces of Nkanu West people.

