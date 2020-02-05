NJ Ayuk’s African Energy Chamber dreams big

Kindly Share This Story:

The African Energy Chamber is bent on becoming the leading bridge between the public and private sector on the continent and has a plan of attack to do just that.

After concentrating on the countries where its chairman NJ Ayuk is on familiar ground, namely Equatorial Guinea and Angola, the African Energy Chamber is broadening its horizons to South Sudan, Nigeria and Gabon. The company, which positions itself as a mediator between state bodies and oil sector actors, wants to focus on local content. According to our information, Ayuk’s teams have been hired by the Chinese national oil corporation CNPC to scout out reliable local partners in South Sudan ready to do business once the peace deal has been signed (AEI 856).

Ayuk is already present in the country via his law firm Centurion Law Group. His second target is Nigeria where the CAE recently advised local firms on gas monetisation. The energy chamber is also looking into opportunities in Gabon, whose new oil code has given oil firms some breathing space much to the relief of Shell (AEI 853).pla

The CAE will be able to draw on its well-heeled members to help fund its expansion ns. The chamber’s members include trading house Trafigura, majors the likes of ExxonMobil and Total, and various national oil companies – Sonagas, GEPetrol, NNPC and Cnooc. The firms are hoping that the institute will be able to help them negotiate with government bodies.

The CAE has an extensive network in Angola. It appointed Sergio Pugliese, an entrepreneur close to the ruling MPLA party, as its representative in May 2019. For the moment, Ayuk only has a small team at his side. This is made of vice president Verner Ayukegba, the former director of the Mauritius Island-based trading and consulting house DMWA Resources, and head of strategy Mickael Vogel. Ayuk asked Vogel to come on board after he worked for Centurion Law Group’s South African office for a short period.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: