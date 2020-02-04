NIS issues 39,413 facilities to applicants in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Edo Command, says it issued no fewer than 39,413 facilities in 2019 to applicants in the state.

Mr Kayode Eniolorunda, NIS Comptroller in the state, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Eniolorunda said that the figure was an increase from the 38,752 and 28,237 facilities issued to applicants in the state in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

He explained that the bulk of the facilities issued comprised the e-passport with a figure of 36,060, followed by the ECOWAS Travel Certificate (ETC) with a figure of 2,838.

According to the comptroller, about 73 VP extension, 79 resident cards and 183 Combined Expatriate Resident Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC) were issued.

He said that 91 Arrival e-payment notification and 89 departure e-payment notification were also parts of the facilities issued within the year under review.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to continue to provide quick and efficient services in the state in line with the visions of the Comptroller General of the Service, CGS Mohammed Babandede.

”In line with 2020 vision of the CGS the command will sustain and improve on the training and retraining of personnel as well as sustain the synergy with sister security agencies in the state towards achieving successes in every facet of the service mandate,” Eniolorunda said.

