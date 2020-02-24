NIMC enrolls 868,000 people, distributes 15, 523 cards in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bauchi State Office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), says it has enrolled no fewer than 868, 000 people for the National Identification Cards exercise.

Isa Abdulmumini, NIMC State Coordinator in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

Abdulmumini disclosed that the Commission had captured enrollees in various enrollment exercises between Dec. 2012 and Feb.2020, adding that the exercise was currently ongoing in 15 of the 20 local government areas of the state.

He said that enrollment exercise would soon be commenced in the remaining five local government councils, and listed the areas to include Bogoro; Gamawa, Warji, Itas Gadau and Zaki.

The Coordinator added that the Commission had designated enrollment centres in the affected areas and sensitised communities to mobilise participation in the exercise.

Abdulmumini said the Commission has so far distributed 15, 523 of the 24, 537 ID Cards collected, while 7, 771 cards were unclaimed within the period under review.

“We returned 59 cards to the headquarters due to some detected irregularities.” he said.

He urged deserving residents of the state to properly enroll in the scheme, describing the card as a valid means of identification in both public and private transactions.

According to him, the card expires after five years from the day of production, adding that the most important aspect of the exercise is the national identification number slip, which does not change.

NAN reports that hundreds of people were trooping to the designated enrollment centres to be enroll in the National Identification Cards exercise.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

