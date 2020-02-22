Nigerians to enjoy regular train services soon – NRC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said on Saturday Nigerians would soon enjoy hourly train services on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge rail line.

The Railway District Manager, Lagos Unit, Jerry Oche, told journalists that more activities would be seen on the Lagos axis of the corridor.

According to Oche, the construction company handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is working assiduously to meet the target.

He said: “I can tell you, in no distant time, the hourly train service between Lagos and Ibadan that we have been talking about will come to reality.

“We hope to see more activities on the standard gauge as the day goes by. There will be more activities when the standard gauge rail line gets to Agege and Ebute-Metta Junction from Iju.”

He said the NRC would commence operations at Agege Railway Station whenever the standard gauge line gets to Agege from Iju Station where it is currently.

He also said as the line extends inward Lagos axis from Iju, the NRC would continue to shift the point of boarding for the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan free train ride flagged off by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, last year.

“We are now at Ibadan; so Ibadan end is no longer our headache. It is Lagos end that is our headache from Iju, Agege, Ebute-Metta Junction,” the NRC district manager added. (NAN)

Vanguard

