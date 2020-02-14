Nigerian youths crucial in anti-corruption crusade -Magu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, said that Nigerian youths are crucial to the success of anti-corruption crusade as they remained the strength of the future.

Magu said this in Abuja on Friday during a nationwide walk against corruption organised by the EFCC in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

READ ALSO:

He said that the programme was focused mainly on youths to support the commission in the fight against corruption in the country.

Similarly, Mr Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), expressed worry over the rate of corruption in Nigeria, saying it was contributing to youths` unemployment.

Wabba said that issue of corruption in the country was alarming in almost all the sectors, which according to him, would continue to increase unemployment.

While appreciating the EFCC Chairman for organizing such a programme on the Valentine day which he described as being significant day for youths, Wabba urged youths to embrace the event for their own good.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with our youths that have made themselves available to support the crusade and the fight against corruption.

“We are doing this in your own interest without which youths will not have a future in this country, if we don’t address the issue of corruption, youths will not have employment in this country with the level of corruption.

“So let`s continue to support the EFCC and other anti graft agencies to address this monster of corruption that have drawn Nigeria backward for some decades.

He said the country was facing a prolong security challenge, other infrastructure under-development because the money meant for them have been diverted by few persons.

Earlier, Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, said the country had faced enough embarrassment with the reports of corruption in all sectors of the country.

“We have had enough of corruption, we are dedicated to join EFCC and other institutions to stop corruption, that is the essence of today`s match. “

Tallen appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and Magu for their efforts to minimise corruption through programmes in the country.

She used the occasion to task women of all categories to preach against corruption, saying they were created with special influence to control not only homes, but also the larger society.

“As women and mothers of the nation, we join forces with the labour force – all the youths, government agencies -to say no to corruption.

“Our children have finished school, no job for them because somebody is responsible, we want to sanitise the oil sector, we want to sanitise every sector in the country in order to create jobs for our youths,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, explained that the essence of the match on the Valentine day was to catch the attention of youth and also to involve them in the fight against corruption.

Dare added that the programme was to sensitise them on the need to give maximum support to EFCC to avoid denying them of their future.

Mr Mubarak Mijinyawa, Speaker Youth Parliament, appreciated the EFCC Chairman for organising the event at the right time to attract the attention of youths in the country, pledging supports for the commission.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: