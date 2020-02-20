Nigerian Union of Musicians mourns Victor Olaiya

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges federal govt to immortalise him

By Japhet Davidson

THE Nigerian union of musicians, NUM, the foremost body representing musicians in Nigeria has joined millions of Nigerians to pay tribute to one of the greatest highlife music legend Victor Abimbola Olaiya who died at the age of 89.

According to the body, Victor Olaiya who was the former President of the Nigerian Union of musicians will be remembered for his positive contributions to the growth of music in the country. Worthy of mention was that he played at the nations independence celebrations on October 1st,1960 after NUM protested against a Jamaican musician playing at the historic event.

Victor Olaiyas songs ‘Sisi jowo’ ,’Yabomisa’ and ‘Omolanke’ amongst others are crowd pullers at parties for very important personalities in Nigeria.

Victor Olaiya died on the 12th of February 2020 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital at age 89

As a way of immortalising this great music legend, NUM is requesting the Federal government to name a national monument after him. You can remember that NUM has already written to the Federal government to immortalise the name of FELA by naming the National Theatre in Lagos after him. Also, NUM has asked the Government of Delta state to immortalise the name of Ras Kimono, and Edo state to also immortalize Sony Okosun.

At the same time, the union is also asking NCC to take over the running of COSON. “Collection of musicians dues from radio stations, Tv stations, etc is an administrative job and will be better done by technocrats. Musicians are trained to play music and run their individual bands, not to collect other musicians dues”.

They also enjoined NCC to issue the licence for bodies that collect these royalties.

