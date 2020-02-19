Nigerian model, Felicia Boco emerges Most Beautiful African Model 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian model, Felicia Boco has emerged the Most Beautiful African Model for 2020.

The Most Beautiful African Model (MBAM) is an International Beauty pageant aimed at promoting the African culture through online display of beauty and elegance at its peak. The 2020 edition saw 17 delegates from different African countries who contested for the crown and a prize of $5000.

The three weeks online voting procedure saw Miss Busiswe Mkhize who represented her country, South Africa, as the first runner up with a total of 1004 votes, while Miss Felicia Boco who represented her country Nigeria, had a total of 1,165 votes which made her emerge the winner of the just concluded MBAM contest.

The coronation of Queen Felicia Boco took place at Casalinda hotel Abuja, Nigeria. The Queen is expected to carry out her pet project and other humanitarian services that will make her reign a success.

While addressing the press shortly after the coronation, Felicia acknowledged every support she got from relatives and also talked about her upcoming projects: “Firstly, I would love to thank God for the new title and for a successful coronation, also thanking my family, friends and well-wishers for voting and standing by me during the contest. Trust you will help even more as I carry out all my pet projects “.

More photos below

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: