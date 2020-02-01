Breaking News
Translate

Nigerian Government sets up committee to address US visa ban

On 4:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Nigerian Governmet sets up committee to address US visa ban
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigerian government has created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of US immigrant visas to its citizens, the president’s office said on Saturday.

Nigeria was among six countries, four of them in Africa added to a visa ban announced on Friday in a presidential proclamation.

US officials said the countries failed to meet US security and information-sharing standards, which necessitated the new restrictions.

READ ALSO: No more US permanent resident visas for Nigerians

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and other international allies especially on matters of global security,” the statement said.

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, is the biggest country on the list whose citizens will be suspended from US visas that can lead to permanent residency.

The list also includes Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar.

The US government also said it will stop issuing “diversity visas” to nationals of Sudan and Tanzania.

Nigeria’s information minister told Newsmen they had no warning of their inclusion on the list before it appeared in the media.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!