Nigerian girls don’t really love flowers as gifts – Bukola Shittu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding Yoruba actress, Bukola Shittu has opened a can of worms regarding Nigerian girls and flowers as gifts. We have seen many, at least, on TV purr with delight when their lovers present them with flowers as a gift.

In a chat with Potpourri, the video vixen turned actress, while responding to a question on her thoughts on St. Valentine’s Day opened up another vista which many may consider as controversial.

“Valentines day is a celebration of love and affection, but these days, we celebrate people that don’t love us. What I mean is that, as a young single lady, we always want to impress our loved ones then forget that we deserve to be loved in return. I respect ladies that buy gifts for their boyfriends on Val’s Day,” she quipped just as harmlessly as she could, before she dropped the poser.

“We are celebrating love so we shouldn’t expect much from each other. As a man, if you are buying any gift for Valentine please don’t just buy only flowers for any Nigerian woman, and if you decide to buy rose, please buy the real ones, I mean original rose . I, in particular hate plastic roses. I don’t even want real ones, I don’t think any Nigerian lady does,” she added sternly.

Bukola is on the final production stage of her latest movie tiled “Wild Kleptos” featuring Jide Kosoko, Jumoke George, Frank Essein among others. The movie is directed by Rotimi Raji.

Bukola Shittu, started her journey into the world of entertainment as video model before finding her feet as an actress. She’s a self-effacing lady who does her picking of choices life has to offer and wouldn’t allow anyone the driving seat in her life. When her boyfriend started acting weird because her career as a model and actress was beginning to make him uncomfortable, Bukola had no qualms in giving him the boot.

