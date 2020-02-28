Breaking News
Nigerian footballer infected with coronavirus in Italy

An Italian-Nigerian player, Paul Akpan Udoh, has become the first footballer to be infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Udoh currently plies his trade with an Italian Seria C side, Pianese.

The Pianese striker was diagnosed with the disease on Thursday and has been quarantined by the Italian health authorities.

The 22-year-old has featured for several teams including Reggiana and the Juventus youth team in Italy.

Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe.

Nigeria recorded its coronavirus case on Friday.

The index patient is an Italian who arrived in the country from Milan on February 25.

 

