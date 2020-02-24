Nigerian film, ‘The Delivery Boy’ screens at Pan African Film Festival

Kindly Share This Story:

Award-winning film, ‘The Delivery Boy’ has screened at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PAFF, held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 23, is the U.S.’ largest gathering of black filmmakers, audiences and other stakeholders from around the world.

The film’s director, Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuiyigbe represented Nigeria at the festival where the film screened multiple times and earned rave reviews.

‘The Delivery Boy’ is the story of a runaway teenage suicide bomber (Jammal Ibrahim) and his newfound ally, a young prostitute (Jemima Osunde) who must rely on each other to survive the night.

They search for answers to situations that made them who they are. They are both running out of time and soon realise they need each other to achieve their goals.

Their journey takes them through the underbelly of the city exposing the hidden backside of the African society and its dangerous culture of silence in the presence of evil.

NAN reports that ‘The Delivery Boy’ snagged the ‘Beat Achievement in Visual Effects’ award at the 2019 African Movie Academy Award (AMAA).

The film has screened around the world in various festivals including the 25th New York African Film Festival, Lights, Camera, Action Film Festival and Nollywood Week Paris.

‘The Delivery Boy’ also screened at Jagran International Film Festival, Lake International Pan African Film Festival, Real Time International Film Festival and won Best Nigerian Film at the 2018 AFRIFF Globe Awards.

NAN also reports that the film received accolades as part of the films that represented Nigerian cinema at the Carthage Film Festival, Tunisia in 2019. (NAN)

