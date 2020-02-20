Nigerian citizens can travel to Zimbabwe with an electronic visa

Kindly Share This Story:

As a Nigerian citizen, you ever plan on traveling to Zimbabwe, know that you do not have to go to a Zimbabwean embassy to get your visa. Instead, you are presented with the opportunity to apply for a Zimbabwe eVisa online.

The online application process is faster and smoother, and it involves less effort on your behalf. If you want to find out how to get a Zimbabwe eVisa as a Nigerian citizen, please read the information below.

What are the requirements?

As you can imagine, you cannot apply for a Zimbabwe eVisa unless you meet a few requirements. They are generally easy to achieve, and some of them may already be in your possession.

The first thing you need is a valid passport. You cannot start the online application process unless you have one. Moreover, according to the visa policy of Zimbabwe, the passport needs to remain valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in Zimbabwe. You will also be required to scan the information page of your passport so that you can upload it when requested.

A passport photo is also required. Keep in mind that it is possible for your application to be rejected due to an inadequate picture. The photo has to follow a series of guidelines such as color-appropriate background, it has to be as recent as possible, you cannot wear glasses or headwear while the photo is captured, etc.

Other requirements include proof of residence in your country of origin and accommodation details in Zimbabwe. The latter can be anything from a hotel confirmation e-mail, an invitation from a host, to an Airbnb receipt. It depends on where you plan on staying.

The requirements above cover Tourist eVisa. If you want to apply for a Zimbabwe Business eVisa, you will also need an invitation letter from the company in Zimbabwe and a business letter from the company you work with.

It is also worth mentioning that if you have ever held a valid Zimbabwe visa, you need to scan it because you will be asked to provide it.

How to apply for a Zimbabwe eVisa

If you notice that you meet the requirements, you can proceed to fill in the form. You can choose to do that through Zimbabwe’s government website or a third-party company. Whichever you decide to use, keep in mind that it is crucial to provide correct and accurate information when you complete the form. You cannot make any mistakes. If you do, your eVisa will be invalid, and you have to apply for a new one.

You can make the payment online or on arrival. The choice is yours. However, it is recommended that you do it online because that way, you can avoid standing in line on arrival.

The Zimbabwe eVisa for Nigerian citizens is valid for 90 days since the date of issuance. You can use it for a single entry, and you cannot stay in Zimbabwe for more than 90 days.

Please remember that the Zimbabwe eVisa cannot be used at any point of entry in Zimbabwe. If you hold one, you are required to use one of the following border checkpoints:

Beitbridge

Harare International Airport

Chirundu

Plumtree

Forbes – Mutare

Nyamapanda

Kariba

Victoria Falls

Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport

Choosing another point of entry in Zimbabwe, other than the ones listed above, means that you have to obtain a standard visa from the Zimbabwean embassy or diplomatic mission in Nigeria.

