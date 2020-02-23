Kindly Share This Story:

The likes of Desmond Elliot, Segun Arinze, Monalisa Chinda, Eucheria Anobi, Annie Marculy Idibia, amongst other top celebrities honoured Regina Daniels Nwoko at the public presentation of Regina Magazine held in Sheraton hotel, Abuja on Saturday.

The event was chaired by former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki while the chief Launcher Captain Hosa Okunbo who was represented by Nollywood veteran Zik Zulu Okafor donated handsomely to kick off the launching which was anchor by Mc Efex and Amana.

Guests were thrilled with rib-cracking jokes by Ambassador Wahala and Shortcut.

Also, Regina Daniels’ husband a philanthropist, businessman and international lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko, was there to support his wife in the new business adventure of publishing.

The National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), foremost Nollywood Director, Fred Amata and Annie Idibia, actress and wife of legendary singer 2face (Baba) Idibia, were also present at the occasion.

It was an evening of glitz and glamour, as comedians and singers took their turns to thrill the audience with scintillating performances.

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, in her captivating review, described it as a timely masterpiece that will tell the story of the ingenuity and strong will of the Nigerian woman.

Mr Mayor Ikoroha, Editor of the Magazine said: “Regina is a magazine that celebrates the quintessential African woman.

“It combines celebrity and entertainment news, fashion, style, poise, glamour, fascinating life stories and sometimes some little close of politics.

“This debut edition celebrates super diva Regina Daniels, undoubtedly the most famous Regina in Nigeria today.

“There is a story of her life from a 7-year-old actress to a megastar as well as the great influence of her mother in her life.”

NAN reports that Regina Magazine, described by many as ‘new vogue in town’, is published by Regina Daniels, fast-rising Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko.

