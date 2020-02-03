A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » Nigeria to work with Freedom Online Coalition to fight fake news – Lai Mohammed
Nigeria to work with Freedom Online Coalition to fight fake news – Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government on Monday pledged its preparedness to work with Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) in the fight against disinformation, fake news, hate speech and the development of its information technology hub.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the pledge when the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Jyrki Pulkkinen and Ambassador of Innovation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finland, Mr Tarmi Sarena paid him a visit.
FOC is a group of 31 countries with three Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Tunisia, that work together to advance internet freedom, mainly through shaping global norms.
The Coalition, launched at a conference of the Dutch Government in The Hague Netherlands inDecember 2011, works through joint statements, multistakeholder engagement and diplomatic initiative and interventions.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.