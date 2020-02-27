Nigeria still vulnerable to coronavirus – Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday Nigeria is still vulnerable to the coronavirus despite the clean bill of health given to the country by health authorities.

He said the government has taken a proactive measure by mounting digital screening cameras that would detect the blood pressure of any visitor at the entry point across the five international airports in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who briefed State House correspondents after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the Council was briefed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on the efforts made to prevent the virus in the country.

He said: “We were briefed about the status of Corvid-19 which is the coronavirus worldwide disease by the Minister of Health and the Director-General of the National Primary Health Board.

“As of February 25th, we have 80,239 cases and 2700 deaths worldwide. In Africa, it’s been confirmed that only Egypt and Algeria had confirmed cases. But we have seen a transition in countries outside of China – Italy, South Korea, and a few other countries.

“In Nigeria, the good news is, yes there have been a total of 11 suspected cases, but all the 11 have turned out to be negative.

“In fact, there was a scare in Lagos yesterday (Wednesday), about two cases. But all have been confirmed negative as we speak.

“But Nigeria still places itself on high risk, as also advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“So at the federal and state level, we are looking at all the international airports that we have as major entry points – Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, and Port Harcourt. They continued to be a major source of external in-road to the country.”

Vanguard

