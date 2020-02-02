Breaking News
Nigeria stands by China in this difficult moment – Buhari

On 3:41 pmIn Newsby
Nigeria, China, economy
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping

President Muhammadu Buhari extends his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China during this trying time. China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.

President Buhari notes that China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, and even more so in recent years; therefore, it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak. With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes.

President Buhari uses this opportunity to thank Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in our midst, and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.

He prays that God will comfort the Chinese and others who have already lost family members and loved ones to the disease.

Vanguard

