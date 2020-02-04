Nigeria Police Force establishes National Institute for Police Studies

Kindly Share This Story:

Appoints Professor Olu Ogunsakin as Director of the Institute

As part of efforts geared toward bequeathing a highly skilful and professional Police Force to the nation, the Nigeria Police Force has established a National Institute for Police Studies.

The Institute, which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Kano, is temporarily located within the Police Staff College, Jos and will provide police personnel, alongside other members of the national security community with needed skills and knowledge on safety and security.

The Institute will work with academic partners, security agencies, international police organizations and the general public to, among other things, produce and commission original research on priority for policing and public safety.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba said the institute will also collate and share the best available evidence assessment, and also provides strategic manpower development for police and security officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police or its equivalent in other security agencies.

It disclosed that Professor Olu Ogunsakin has been appointed as the Director of the Institute.

An erudite Professor of Police Studies, Olu Ogunsakin holds a PhD in Police Studies from the University of Exeter, UK; MA in Criminal Justice, University of Detroit, Michigan, USA; PGC in Public Mediation, University of Toronto, Canada; BSc in Human Resource Development, University of Detroit, Michigan, USA.

He was a Senior Adviser to the City of London Police and responsible for developing standardized operational protocols for over 10years.

Professor Ogunsakin was also the lead consultant on security and policing to the Department of International Development, British Council, Nigeria.

He is presently the Technical Adviser to the Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force.

While congratulating the Director of the Institute, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, expressed a strong belief that Prof Olu Ogunsakin will bring to bear his wealth of experience in the field of Policing and Security matters in the management of the Institute.

“The IGP further notes that in addition to sharpening the skills of Strategic Police Officers and senior officers from other security agencies, the Institute will help in finding solutions to emerging security challenges in the country”, the statement said.

It will be recalled that before the establishment of this Police institute, officers of such rank were sent to the National Defence College managed by the Armed Forces, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS managed by the federal government and the Institute for Security studies managed by the DSS.

