Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation President resigns

On 9:49 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation President resigns

Mrs. Queen Uboh, President, Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation, has resigned after successfully hosting the Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World championship.

Uboh announced her resignation on Friday night during the closing ceremony of the World Championship at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Efforts by journalists to speak to the President on the reasons behind her resignation were unsuccessful as officials of the body denied journalists access to her.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari unveils 2020 World Para Power-Lifting World Cup

She promised to issue a statement at a later date, to explain reasons for action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the seven-day Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World Championship, which ended on Friday in Abuja, featured athletes from Georgia, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon.

Others came from Italy, Libya, Maldova, Ivory Coast Guinea Bissau, Kenya and Brazil

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!