Nigeria, not yet in the level of providing quality health for all, FG

Says Nigeria is far from reaching the SDG

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Federal Government has taken a holistic appraisal of the country’s health sector and came to the conclusion that Nigeria as a country has not reached the level of providing quality health that would meet with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while declaring open a meeting of state commissioners of health organised by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said: “We know that our country health system does not yet provide the level of quality of service required to meet the population.”

The Minister who also admitted that Nigeria was far from reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said, “For instance, the maternal mortality rate of 512 per 100,000 live birth and under 5 mortality rate of 132 per thousand birth, that we are far away from reaching sustainable development goal.”

Ehanire who was quite optimistic and futuristic noted that with the right approach and strategic use of data and resources, Nigeria can achieve the SDGs, just as he maintained that the country has the wherewithal to become a major player in the global economy against the backdrop of the rich human and natural resources as well as the endowment, adding that the government is focused on investment in human capital development.

The Minister who noted that development of a functional healthcare system is the foundation of health care that must be complemented by a strong secondary health care system, said, “The policy requires that you develop the primary, secondly and a functional health system in every local government area of the state. When all these are not put in place, the connectivity is lost.”

Ehanire who urged state Commissioners for Health to make their governors understand that secondary level of healthcare is as important as the primary one also, disclosed that about 27 states of the federation have recorded cases of Lassa fever as at the last count, adding that the government was doing a lot in terms of prevention.

He said, “I thank states for the cooperation the government has received in an effort to tackle Lassa fever which has reached about 27 states as at the last count and also to has ensured that the popular Coronavirus has not entered Nigeria.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of NGF, Asishana Okauru who acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to revitalize primary healthcare in Nigeria, said that primary healthcare remains the pillar of the healthcare system.

Okauru disclosed that the Governors and the two Foundations have made commitments aimed at promoting stronger collaboration between the Governors, the NPHCDA, Federal Ministry of Health and Development partners to move the sector forward and transform primary healthcare at the subnational level.

